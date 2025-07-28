Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,910,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216,294 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $514,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of JPM opened at $298.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $829.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $299.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

