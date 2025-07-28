GFL Environmental (GFL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. The company's revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GFL Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 1.23%.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GFL Environmental to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded GFL Environmental to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 684.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 458,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 94.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,514,000 after purchasing an additional 346,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

