VICI Properties (VICI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect VICI Properties to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $991.59 million for the quarter. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.330-2.360 EPS.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect VICI Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VICI Properties stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

