Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 319,641 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 319,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.11% of Freshworks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth $584,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Freshworks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,063,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,526 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 70,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,661.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 724,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,485.15. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 7,558 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $114,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,093.90. This represents a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,075 shares of company stock worth $3,219,261 over the last ninety days. 11.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

