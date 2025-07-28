7,590 Shares in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.05% of Chemed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHE. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 54.5% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 2.7% in the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $469.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $522.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.31. Chemed Corporation has a 12-month low of $449.01 and a 12-month high of $623.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $866,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,259.73. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total value of $864,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 101,197 shares in the company, valued at $58,335,010.65. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,598,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

