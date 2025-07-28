DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,648 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 323.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 48,711 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC opened at $14.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. DXC Technology Company. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

