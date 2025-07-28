Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 39,117 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,117 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.24% of Atkore worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Atkore by 14.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 628,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 157,470 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 384.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,311,000.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $69,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,384.48. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $79.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.33. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. Atkore had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

ATKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital set a $78.00 price objective on Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

