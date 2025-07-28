Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,416 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,870,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,014,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520,997 shares during the last quarter.

ENTG stock opened at $91.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.47. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $130.56.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,870. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Entegris from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

