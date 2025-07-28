Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kemper were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Kemper by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 68.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $60.44 on Monday. Kemper Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.71 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,323 shares in the company, valued at $637,032.33. This trade represents a 5.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.24 per share, with a total value of $155,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,562.40. This represents a 13.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

