NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stock Holdings Increased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of NOV worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NOV by 382.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 87,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Up 1.9%

NOV opened at $13.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.