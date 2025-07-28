The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.21% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $39,626,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 224,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 88,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 3.3%

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

