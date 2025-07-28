News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 133.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,908 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in News were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 64,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in News by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 296,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $29.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. News Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

