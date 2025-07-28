Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 1,162 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Textron by 123.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Textron by 22.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $79.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $93.98.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

