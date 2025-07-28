Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 25,644 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.17% of First BanCorp. worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $1,481,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 392,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of FBP stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $246.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.