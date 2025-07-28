Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $5.73 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 292,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.07% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 30,300.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Unity Software by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 72.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 261,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $6,719,856.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,489,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,471,746.10. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 189,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,560.89. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,276,809 shares of company stock valued at $31,561,623 over the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Price Performance

U stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $38.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.