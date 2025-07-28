IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in IDT were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,152,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 514,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 351,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,707,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of IDT by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IDT stock opened at $57.28 on Monday. IDT Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32.

IDT Dividend Announcement

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 7.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. IDT’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDT

IDT Profile

(Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.