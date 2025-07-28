MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLKN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $961.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -133.93%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

