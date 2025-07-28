Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $6.07 Million Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,228 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.38% of Travere Therapeutics worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $398,350.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,591.65. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $37,279.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 128,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,925.75. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,294 shares of company stock valued at $485,123 in the last 90 days. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,179.73% and a negative net margin of 82.88%. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.