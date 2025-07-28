Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 815 Shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifirst by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Unifirst by 88.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unifirst by 811.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifirst during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unifirst by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNF has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 price target on shares of Unifirst in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays set a $152.00 price target on shares of Unifirst and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Unifirst in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unifirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

NYSE UNF opened at $173.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.86. Unifirst Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.34 and a 52 week high of $243.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.21.

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.50 million. Unifirst had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Unifirst declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

