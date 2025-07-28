Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 230 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:IRM opened at $99.27 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 765.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $6,937,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,292,083.62. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,649,959. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

