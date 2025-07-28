ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $198.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ICON from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ICON from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ICON from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W raised shares of ICON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ICON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ICON by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ICON by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of ICON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 158,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ICON by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $187.01 on Monday. ICON has a 12-month low of $125.10 and a 12-month high of $338.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average of $163.41.

ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ICON had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICON will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

