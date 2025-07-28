ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $198.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.54.
Several analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ICON from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ICON from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ICON from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W raised shares of ICON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ICON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICLR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON
ICON Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $187.01 on Monday. ICON has a 12-month low of $125.10 and a 12-month high of $338.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average of $163.41.
ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ICON had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICON will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.
ICON Company Profile
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ICON
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.