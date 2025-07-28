Analysts Set Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $93.77

Shares of Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price target on Westlake and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Westlake from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Westlake by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Westlake by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 70.47%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

