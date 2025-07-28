Comparing Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) and Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Leidos has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ability has a beta of -439.16, indicating that its share price is 44,016% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leidos and Ability”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $16.66 billion 1.26 $1.25 billion $9.94 16.43 Ability N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Ability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Leidos and Ability, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 7 7 1 2.60 Ability 0 0 0 0 0.00

Leidos presently has a consensus price target of $175.15, suggesting a potential upside of 7.24%. Given Leidos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Leidos is more favorable than Ability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Leidos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Ability shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and Ability’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 7.87% 32.62% 11.14% Ability N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Leidos beats Ability on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the space development agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, defense information systems agency, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. The solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people, include health information management, managed health, digital modernization, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Ability

Ability Inc. provides systems for off-air cellular and satellite interception, and geolocation worldwide. The company engages in the interception of cellular and satellite communication networks for surveillance, border security, anti-terror, anti-crime, intelligence gathering, reconnaissance, target tracking, airport security, and tracking suspicious people for use by the ministries of defense, national agencies, secret services and security officers, federal police forces and presidential police, homeland security organizations, border control forces, integrators, anti-drug organizations and law enforcement units, and ministries of interior and justice, as well as armies, navies, and air forces. It also provides tactical and strategic interception systems for Thuraya, Iridium, and IsatPhone Pro that intercepts voice calls, SMS, data traffic, call related information, and detecting location of satellite phones; and systems to intercept VSAT, DCME, and other satellite links. In addition, the company offers cellular interception systems, which include Unlimited Interceptor, a geolocation system that detects the location of phones participating in intercepted conversations; GoDown, a system in cellular phones to change operational mode and operates as a selective jammer for prison-related projects; and In-Between Interception System that supports GSM, UMTS, and LTE networks. Further, it provides various IMSI catcher configurations and CDMA interception systems. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

