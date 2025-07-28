Alteri Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

