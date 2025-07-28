Analyzing AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) & eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppYea and eGain”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea $30,000.00 174.69 -$4.03 million ($0.01) -0.98 eGain $87.66 million 2.03 $7.78 million $0.09 72.44

Analyst Recommendations

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea. AppYea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AppYea and eGain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 0.00 eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50

eGain has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.37%. Given eGain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than AppYea.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of eGain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AppYea has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AppYea and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea -15,547.37% N/A -737.58% eGain 3.30% 5.24% 2.52%

Summary

eGain beats AppYea on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppYea



AppYea, Inc., a digital health company, develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops AppySleep app, a wristband that monitors physiological parameters during sleep; AppySleep, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; AppySleep LAB, a smartphone medical application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and AppySleep PRO a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with AppySleep LAB app. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Gan Yavne, Israel.

About eGain



eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

