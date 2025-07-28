Brokerages Set Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) PT at $106.25

Shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $106.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,925.70. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,909,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 19.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,727,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,106,000 after purchasing an additional 279,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,936,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,621,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Visteon by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after buying an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon stock opened at $113.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.21. Visteon has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.12 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

