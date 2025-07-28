IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Insider Sells $105,149.97 in Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $199.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,594,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,069,000 after buying an additional 312,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IQVIA by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,686,000 after purchasing an additional 798,534 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,380,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res lowered IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.