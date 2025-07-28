Insider Buying: Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Director Buys $151,500.00 in Stock

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) Director Laurence G. Sellyn purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 430,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,350.50. This trade represents a 53.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Loop Industries Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $1.36 on Monday. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 120.79% and a negative return on equity of 354.97%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Industries

Loop Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.