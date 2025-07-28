Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $3,874,049.85 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,874,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,311.30. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,676,008.83.
- On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,623,946.50.
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $3,614,759.03.
- On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,673,967.17.
- On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $3,554,530.06.
- On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $3,553,509.23.
- On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $3,390,176.43.
- On Wednesday, May 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,212,552.01.
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $3,279,926.79.
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12.
Pinterest Trading Up 0.6%
NYSE:PINS opened at $37.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.