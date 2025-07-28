Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $3,874,049.85 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,874,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,311.30. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, July 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,676,008.83.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,623,946.50.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $3,614,759.03.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,673,967.17.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $3,554,530.06.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $3,553,509.23.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $3,390,176.43.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,212,552.01.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $3,279,926.79.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:PINS opened at $37.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.