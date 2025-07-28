Cimpress (CMPR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $844.24 million for the quarter.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $789.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.02 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, analysts expect Cimpress to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Stock Down 0.0%

Cimpress stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.77. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $104.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cimpress stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress plc ( NASDAQ:CMPR Free Report ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cimpress

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.