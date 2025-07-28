Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB). In a filing disclosed on July 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GitLab stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 6/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 6/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 6/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 6/11/2025.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $47.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 478.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.63.

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $4,705,638.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $2,386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 344,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,251,329.20. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 509,950 shares of company stock valued at $23,288,223. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

