Rep. Pete Sessions Sells Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares

Representative Pete Sessions (R-Texas) recently sold shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). In a filing disclosed on June 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Danaher stock on June 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TRUST ONE” account.

Representative Pete Sessions also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 6/12/2025.

Danaher Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $205.60 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

About Representative Sessions

Pete Sessions (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 17th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Sessions (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 17th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

On October 20, 2023, Sessions announced he was running to replace Kevin McCarthy (R) as speaker of the U.S. House in the 118th Congress. Sessions lost the first round of nomination voting on October 24, 2023.

Pete Sessions was born and lives in Waco, Texas. Sessions earned a B.S. from Southwestern University in 1978. Sessions’ career experience includes working as an executive with AT&T.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

