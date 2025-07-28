Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY). In a filing disclosed on July 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Revvity stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 7/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 7/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 6/26/2025.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $103.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.26. Revvity Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $129.50.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.35%. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

