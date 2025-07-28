Sen. John W. Hickenlooper Sells Off Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Senator John W. Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) recently sold shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill stock on June 12th.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/19/2025.

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) on 4/25/2025.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $46.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,148,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,238,000 after acquiring an additional 395,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,471,000 after acquiring an additional 425,648 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Colorado. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Colorado. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Hickenlooper also ran for election for President of the United States. He did not appear on the ballot for the Democratic convention on August 18, 2020. Hickenlooper was the 42nd governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019. He was prevented by term limits from seeking re-election in 2018. On March 4, 2019, Hickenlooper announced that he was running for president of the United States. On August 15, 2019, Hickenlooper suspended his presidential campaign. Hickenlooper previously served as mayor of Denver from 2003 to 2011, during which time the city hosted the 2008 Democratic National Convention. John Hickenlooper was born in Narberth, Pennsylvania. Hickenlooper earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in geology from Wesleyan University in 1974 and 1980, respectively. His career experience includes working with Buckhorn Petroleum and founding a brewpub.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

