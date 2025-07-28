A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.57.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AOS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Stock Down 2.5%
AOS stock opened at $72.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $92.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A. O. Smith Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.
A. O. Smith Company Profile
A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than A. O. Smith
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.