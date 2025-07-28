UFP Technologies (UFPT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.42. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $148.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFP Technologies stock opened at $241.92 on Monday. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $178.26 and a 52 week high of $366.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 price target on shares of UFP Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $324,236.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,210.20. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 123.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 51,741 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

