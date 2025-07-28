Denso (DNZOY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $1,767.34 billion for the quarter.
Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Denso had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,829.26 billion. On average, analysts expect Denso to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Denso Trading Down 3.3%
OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $14.04 on Monday. Denso has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.97.
Denso Company Profile
DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
