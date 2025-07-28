Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of RUSHA opened at $54.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $651,771. This trade represents a 26.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $41,947.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 84,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,405.76. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,731 shares of company stock valued at $303,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 33.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 8.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

