Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Receives $27.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Get Teradata alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata Stock Up 2.0%

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,774,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,658,000 after buying an additional 728,333 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Teradata by 37.6% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 9,416,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,320 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,450,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,756,000 after acquiring an additional 599,394 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,029,000 after acquiring an additional 416,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Teradata by 95.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,588,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 776,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDC stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76. Teradata has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $33.69.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.85 million. Teradata had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 129.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.