Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Receives $27.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata
Teradata Stock Up 2.0%
TDC stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76. Teradata has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $33.69.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.85 million. Teradata had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 129.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
About Teradata
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.
