Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SYRS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.40% of Syros Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $271,003.20, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

