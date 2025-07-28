Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Trading Down 20.1% – What’s Next?

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) traded down 20.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 41,147,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 310% from the average session volume of 10,029,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Active Energy Group Stock Down 16.7%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of £352,446.33, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Active Energy Group (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (1.15) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

