Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading 20.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares rose 20.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 120.78 ($1.62). Approximately 5,539,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 1,548,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.60 ($1.35).

Ceres Power Trading Up 31.0%

The stock has a market cap of £256.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.25.

About Ceres Power

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.