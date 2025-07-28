Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Lion Finance Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as 7,515.00 and last traded at 7,505.00, with a volume of 20235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 7,355.00.

Lion Finance Group Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $331.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is 6,877.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5,878.00.

Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported 329.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion Finance Group had a net margin of 73.73% and a return on equity of 38.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lion Finance Group PLC will post 1221.6828479 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lion Finance Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Karine Hirn acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 6,810.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,534,000.00. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lion Finance Group PLC (formerly Bank of Georgia Group PLC) is a FTSE 250 holding company whose main subsidiaries provide banking and financial services focused in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia.

