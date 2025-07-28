Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.20.

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,492. This trade represents a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,290,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,713,000 after buying an additional 105,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,654,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,252,000 after purchasing an additional 86,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 1,036,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,289,000 after purchasing an additional 172,082 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $160.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $199.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

