Cornerstone Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 128.4% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 4,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 144,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 549,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $43.10 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $181.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.17%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This trade represents a 47.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

