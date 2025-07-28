Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 597,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 90,462 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $13.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

