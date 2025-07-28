Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys 227 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after buying an additional 5,549,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,101,989,000 after buying an additional 1,473,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,792,521,000 after buying an additional 3,397,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,544,101,000 after buying an additional 4,211,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,420,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,430,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP stock opened at $94.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

