Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 265 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of WFC opened at $84.25 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $274.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.63.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

