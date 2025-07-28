Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,514.57. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 183 shares in the company, valued at $7,680.51. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 94.68%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

