Cornerstone Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,269,000 after acquiring an additional 48,578 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $165.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average of $180.87. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.56 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.86.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

